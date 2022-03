The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko states that city’s critical infrastructure has been damaged causing electricity and water supply disruptions.

He called March 2 the ‘hardest and most violent’ day of the war for Mariupol.

‘Today they just wanted to kill us all. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave a decent rebuff to the invaders shooting at our homes’, Boichenko said.

Currently, the city has no water supply and electricity. Heating systems and communication lines have also been damaged.

The mayor claims emergency services are doing all they can to provide city residents with everything needed.