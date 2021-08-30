In the final, the Ukrainian athlete defeated Maliak Alieva of Russia, beating her 11:6, 11:4, 11:3.
The match lasted only 15 minutes.
Ukraine’s Paralympic team has already won 45 medals – 11 gold, 23 silver and 11 bronze.
