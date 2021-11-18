A man draws a gun after making a remark to a group of youths about an improperly worn mask.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Kharkiv police informed that a brawl that led to shooting broke out in Kharkiv metro car after a man, later identified as a former law-enforcement officer, got into the argument with a crowd of university students over an improperly worn mask.

The dispute escalated as the students’ crowd came at the man with insults and punches making him draw a traumatic gun and fire it several times in alleged self-defense. One of the attackers, a 23-years old local student, sustained a minor injury but refused to be taken to hospital.

The police filed a report, with suspects now facing misdemeanor charges that carry a punishment of up to 5 years in prison nder the art. 299 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code