A mass burial of the victims of Russian occupation was found in the village of Pravdyne, Kherson region.

‘On November 30, in the village of Pravdyne (Kherson region),a mass burial of victims of the rus occupation was discovered’, Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

The bodies of seven killed civilians, including a teenage girl, were found in the mass grave.

‘They disregarded the 4th Geneva Convention which prohibits violence to civilians. They just kill’ the minister wrote about Russian invaders.

He also stated that more than 500 bodies of killed civilians, including children, were discovered in Kharkiv region only and the search operations are still ongoing.