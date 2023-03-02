Kyiv region police reported that another mass grave was found in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv.

Borodyanka was occupied by Russians at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and was liberated in the end of March 2022. The town became one of the symbols of Russian terror and war crimes.

According to the police, there are the bodies of three men in the grave. All of them were shot during the occupation.

The men were buried by a local resident on March 8, 2022.

The police stated that as for today, 1,373 bodies of the civilians killed during the occupation in Kyiv region have been found. 279 people are still missing. 127 dead bodies have not been identified yet.