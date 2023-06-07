A mass plague of fish is observed in Dnipro region after yesterday’s explosion of the Kakhovka dam. It is expected that the disaster may also affect Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

As stated by the head of the President’s office Andrii Yermak, blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians is a man-made disaster. It poses a huge danger to the life and health of people and animals. The impact on the ecosystem can destroy the habitat of many species, and put others on the verge of extinction.

In addition, more than 150 tons of engine oil reached the waters of the Dnipro River because of the dam explosion.

In Dnipro region, shallow water covered with dying fish is already observed in the area of Marianske village.

The plague of fish is also reported in Mykolaiv region. fishing and selling fish is prohibited in Snihurivka area in order to prevent botulism.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.