On Tuesday afternoon, Russian invaders hit the territory of Ukraine with a massive missile attack.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Rivne.

First explosions in Kyiv were heard at 3:34 pm. The strike targeted the central part of the city. Top president official Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that two missiles hit residential buildings. The emergency services are working on the sites and information on casualties is being checked.

At 4:09, Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported explosions and electricity disruption in the city.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov reported on Telegram the outage in part of the city due to the Russian attack.

A critical infrastructure object was hit by the Russian missile in Rivne. The mayor reported electricity disruption in the city.

Water and electricity disruptions have also been reported in Zhytomyr by ‘Suspilne’ TV.