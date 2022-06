Russian invaders continue constant missile attacks that target the city of Mykolaiv.

Region governor Vitaly Kim informs that air raid alarm started in the city at 11:15 am on Wednesday. Soon, the explosions were heard in Mykolaiv.

The governor states that as of 12:39 the alarm is still on and seven missiles have already hit the city.

No casualties or details have not been reported yet, it is only known that the explosions were heard in several districts of Mykolaiv.