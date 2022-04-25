On Sunday, April 24, the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava region suffered the biggest rocket strike since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

‘Last night was difficult for Poltava region. The largest airstrike since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion’, said region governor Dmytro Lunin on Facebook.

The missiles hit infrastructure object, including a thermal power plant and refinery.

The governor reported one civilian casualty and seven people wounded.

Lunin also states a significant damage to the infrastructure premises, but says all fires have been contained. The strike also caused disruption in water supply.