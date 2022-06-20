On June 20, Russian invaders hit the territory of the southern Ukraine, launching 14 missiles within three hours.

The press service of Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ said the strike hit several areas in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The invaders targeted the town of Ochakiv and its suburbs, the mouth of Danube and the area near Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, and the city of Odesa.

In Odesa, the missile hit and destroyed a food warehouse. The fire caused by the strike has been already extinguished.

No civilian casualties have been reported.