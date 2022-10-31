On Monday morning, Russian troops once again attacked with missiles the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

The air raid alert was announced all over the territory of Ukraine.

In Kyiv region, local governor Oleksii Kuleba said that the missiles targeted one of the districts, which caused electricity disruption. Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported more than ten explosions in the city.

Vinnytsia region governor Serhii Borzov said that the air defense intercepted a Russian missile, but the remnants fell on the civilian object. No casualties have been reported.

Explosions were also reported in Zaporizhzhia where the strike targeted a critical infrastructure object.

In Cherkasy region, governor Ihor Taburets reported an attack on the energy object, which caused electricity disruption.

Ukrainian air defense operated in Mykolaiv region, the explosions where heard near Voznesensk.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that two Russian missiles targeted a critical infrastructure object in the city.