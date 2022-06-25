On Saturday night, Russian invaders launched dozens of missiles targeting almost the whole territory of Ukraine. The air raid alarms woke Ukrainians up at about 3 am.

In Zhytomyr region, 24 missiles hit the suburbs of Zhytomyr and other areas. Region governor Serhii Sukhomlyn reports one person killed and several wounded. He added that the strike was made from the territory of Belarus. He added that several missiles were intercepted, but did not give any further details.

About 20 Russian missiles targeted the territory of Chernihiv region. Region governor Viacheslav Chaus said that they were launched from Belarus. No casualties have been reported.

In Lviv region, Russians targeted the military object near the town of Yavoriv. It was hit with four enemy missiles. Region governor Maksym Kozytkyi reported four people wounded. In addition, two missiles were intercepted by the air defense. The strike was made from the Black Sea area.

Two enemy missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian air defense in Khmelnytskyi region. Their fragments caused damage to the residential buildings.

Five Russian missiles hit the city of Mykolaiv at about 6 am. City mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported damaged infrastructure objects not disclosing any other information.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry has made a statement that a massive overnight missile strike from the territory of Belarus aims to directly involve Belarus in the Russia’s war against Ukraine.