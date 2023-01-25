Russian invaders continue constant artillery strikes targeting recently liberated Kherson areas.

Within the past 24 hours, Russia launched 52 artillery attacks, region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Telegram.

The governor reported one local killed and six wounded as the enemy hit the civilian infrastructure.

He added that to attack the civilian objects, Russians used heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket launchers, tanks and aircraft.

The city of Kherson was hit 12 times. The invaders targeted a maternity ward, a school, the seaport and residential areas.