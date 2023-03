‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ cartoon has become the highest-grossing Ukraine-made movie since gaining independence in 1991.

Within three weeks, the cartoon has been by more 600 thousand people and has grossed UAH 80 million.

Earlier, it was reported that ‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ set a new record for Ukrainian movies in its opening weekend.

The budget of the cartoon is 187 million hryvnias. It is expected that the cartoon will be shown in more than 80 countries.