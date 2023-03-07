The Ukrainian cartoon ‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ made UAH 24.9 million during its opening weekend.

As reported by Forbes, the cartoon set a new record for Ukrainian movies. More than 189,000 tickets were sold on March 4-5.

‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ cartoon was bought by the USA, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, Greece and Mongolia.

The budget of the cartoon is 187 million hryvnias.