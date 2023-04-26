Ukrainian cartoon ‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ will be presented in the USA and Canada in May.

On May 13, the cartoon will be shown at Cinema Village in New York with further presentations in Chicago, San Diego, Washington and other cities, Ukraine’s cinema agency informs.

The first night in Canada will take place in Toronto on May 27. The premiere of the cartoon will be also held on digital platforms in both countries.

The cartoon became the highest-grossing Ukraine-made movie since gaining independence in 1991.

Earlier, it was reported that ‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ set a new record for Ukrainian movies in its opening weekend.

The budget of the cartoon is 187 million hryvnias. It is expected that the cartoon will be shown in more than 80 countries.