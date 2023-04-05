On April 6, the Ukrainian cartoon ‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ will be released in Australia and New Zealand.

The State Cinema Agency of Ukraine also reports that on April 23, a special presentation of the Ukrainian-language version will be held in Melbourne.

The cartoon became the highest-grossing Ukraine-made movie since gaining independence in 1991.

Earlier, it was reported that ‘Mavka. The Forest Song’ set a new record for Ukrainian movies in its opening weekend.

The budget of the cartoon is 187 million hryvnias. It is expected that the cartoon will be shown in more than 80 countries.