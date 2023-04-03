Media organizations of Ukraine called on the law enforcement agencies to investigate the facts of hindering the work of journalists in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on March 30.

As reported by Detector media, the joint statement was published by Mediarukh, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine and the Independent Media Trade Union of Ukraine. They reminded that it is not the first time that journalists receive threats and are physically affected when performing their duties.

In particular, on March 7, 2022, ‘Slidstvo.Info’ investigators were attacked while filming a report in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The crew tried to find out the position of the clergy regarding the Russian invasion and killing of peaceful Ukrainians.

‘The event in the center of the Ukrainian capital looks especially cynical against the background of the heroism of thousands of domestic and foreign journalists who, at the risk of their lives, cover the crimes of the aggression of the Russian Federation during the Russian-Ukrainian war. At the same time, it must be stated that the very mention of this war and the attempt to get an assessment of the events causes representatives of the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate to show aggression towards media representatives’, the statement says.

On March 30, at least four journalist crews, Including ‘Suspilne’, ‘Espresso’, ‘Priamyi’ and ‘5 kanal’ TV channels, stated that their professional activities were hindered.

‘We, the representatives of Ukrainian media organizations, call on law enforcement agencies to objectively and impartially investigate the facts of illegal activity in order to bring the guilty to justice’, the statement stresses.

On March 30, during the service in the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo behaved aggressively and threatened a journalist with a stick. In addition, a church representative pushed the journalist of ‘Suspilne’ when she tried to ask Metropolitan Pavlo a question.