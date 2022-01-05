The daughter of ‘OPZZh’ party leader Viktor Medvedchuk has her student visa revoked.

In an interview to ‘UkrLive’ TV channel, Viktor Medvedchuk claimed the student visa of his daughter was revoked based on political reasons.

The politician’s daughter finished school in Ukraine and entered Geneva University in Switzerland. ‘Everything was ok, in early September she was going to go to the university. Just two days earlier, she was told that her visa had been revoked’, Medvedchuk said.

According to the politician, the visa was revoked for political reasons, and it is allegedly connected with criminal cases against him.

He also said that when sanctions were being imposed on him, he was allegedly offered to leave the country and politics in exchange for the termination of criminal proceedings.

As earlier reported, Viktor Medvedchuk faces charges in several criminal cases, including illegal coal trade and abetting terrorists.