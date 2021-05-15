Ukraine could consider making Viktor Medvedchuk part of prisoner exchange with Russia on Ukrainian prisoners, says Security and Defence Council Secretary.

The top Ukrainian official addressed Medvedchuk case in his interview for TV program ‘Svoboda Slavik Shuster show” aired Friday.

Oleksiy Danylov hinted that Ukraine could consider such a swap deal with Russia involving Viktor Medvedchuk, Russia-leaning ‘Opposition Platform for Life’ leader who is now facing the charges of high treason.

He said that the move, though, needs to be authorized by Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘Ukrainian president can make such decision. I think we would gladly do so should the opportunity arise”, stated Danilov.

On May 11, Ukraine’s chief prosecutor pressed charges against two Ukrainian MPs – Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak on three counts of treason. The Kyiv court placed Medvedchuk under house arrest following the accusations.

