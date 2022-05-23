On May 23, the Security Service of Ukraine issued a report on the interrogation of MP Viktor Medvedchuk accused of high treason. Medvedchuk witnessed against the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko regarding the withdrawal from the state ownership of the oil pipeline ‘Samara – Western direction’ and the purchase of coal in the so-called ‘L/DNR’.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party responded to the statement calling it ‘obvious information sabotage in the interests of the aggressor country’.

As the Security Service of Ukraine claims, according to Medvedchuk, president Poroshenko asked him to organize the supply of coal to Ukraine from the territories not controlled by Ukraine. Medvedchuk said that ‘president Poroshenko, with the help of his subordinates such as Demchyshyn, Kononenko, Gontareva, law enforcement officers, the Prosecutor General (then, Vitaliy Yarema – ed.), the Minister of Internal Affairs (at that time, Arsen Avakov – ed.) developed a scheme according to which the coal had to be delivered from Donbas and sold in Ukraine’.

Earlier, the court ruled the former energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn must be taken into custody and appear in court.

Petro Poroshenko was charged in this case in December 2021.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party reacted to Medvedchuk’s testimony saying ‘he is saving himself from the responsibility for the anti-Ukrainian activities’.

The party statement calls on the Ukrainian authorities ‘to maintain internal unity as a guarantee of victory’, adding that attempts to inflame the internal conflict in Ukraine play into the hands of Moscow, and the common task today is to preserve Ukraine and liberate Ukrainian lands from the occupiers’.