Humanitarian mail Meest from Europe, Canada and the USA explained how to transfer aid to Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The company said it daily sends thousands of tons of humanitarian aid to representative offices in Europe, Canada and the United States for the needs of our defenders and the Ukrainian people. Please, find below the list of company offices contacts to reach out for coordination and shipping of volunteer aid.

MEEST CANADA Toronto, Canada, 97 Six Point Rd, Etobicoke, ON, M8Z 2X3 +1-800-361-7345 +1-416-236-2032

MEEST USA New Jersey, USA, 600 Markley Street, Port Reading, NJ 07064 +18002889949 +7326341517

MEEST SPAIN Meest Spain SLU, 28946, calle Gavilan, 25, Fuenlabrada, Madrid, Spain +34 911 124 912 +34 680 303 846 +34 680 304 37

MEEST FRANCE 51 Rue des Saints-Pères, 75006 Paris, +33 766 453 523 +33 6 03 19 60 86

PREMIER COURRIER, Rue Paulin de Nole, 18, Amabares-et-Lagrave, 33440 +33 758 494 170

MEEST UK UKay Shopping, E10 7QZ, Unit 2 Cromwell Ind Estate +44 203 441 78 57 +44 0791 506 74 75 (WhatsApp) +44 791 506 74 75 (Viber)

Meest ItalyEldorado S.A.S. – ITALY Meest Milano, забір з дому +393 889 826 138 +393 270 259 707 +393 889 826 138

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY Meest Rome, Rome, Italy, via Ostiense, 37, Rome, 00154 +393 887 278 282 +390 686 926 328

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY Meest Napoli, via Giuseppe Ricciardi, 5, Napoli, 80142 +393 270 038 080 +3 908 119 553 873

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY Meest Avellino, via Serafino Soldi, 34, Avellino, 83100 +393 890 011 115 +390 825 792 439

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY Meest Salerno, via Clemente Mauro, 15, Salerno, 84123 +390 899 254 604

MEEST GREECE ESPERIA TRAVEL, Viktoros Ougko str., 48-50 Athens, 10438 +306 948 237 807 +302 105 229 731

SENGERIDIS – GREECE SENGERIDIS TOURS, Pireos, 1 Athens, 10552 +302 105 239 788 +306 945 031 582

MEEST POLSKA ul. Metalowców 51, 39-200, Dębica 8.00 – 22.00 Natalia Deneka, tel.: +48 532 843 486