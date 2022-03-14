The international postal and logistics operator Meest resumes international delivery of parcels to the European Union.

The list of countries includes Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic.

Conditions:

Shipping weight up to 30 kg;

Size up to 120*60*60 cm;

Insurance cost should not exceed 44 €;

Open parcels accepted only.

Due to the imposition of martial law and war on the territory of Ukraine, the terms of delivery of international shipments to European countries may be extended and will depend on the development of the situation in the country.

The company accepts parcels with personal belongings, gifts, etc. (except for prohibited items). Commercial shipments are prohibited.