Meest company is ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The company daily sends thousands of tons of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Please, find below the list of company offices to reach out for coordination and shipping of humanitarian aid.

MEEST CANADA

Toronto, Canada, 97 Six Point Rd, Etobicoke, ON, M8Z 2X3

+1-800-361-7345

+1-416-236-2032



MEEST USA

New Jersey, USA, 600 Markley Street, Port Reading, NJ 07064

+18002889949

+7326341517

Meest international Inc., Glendale, USA, 500 East Harvard Street, Ca 91205

+18006172545

+18185474910

MEEST GERMANY

Meest Germany GMbH, 57627, Vor der Struth 1 Halle 16, Hachenburg, Germany

4 926 629 466 239

4 926 629 472 645

[email protected]

MEEST FRANCE

51 Rue des Saints-Pères, 75006 Paris,

+33 766 453 523

+33 6 03 19 60 86

PREMIER COURRIER, Rue Paulin de Nole, 18, Amabares-et-Lagrave, 33440

+33 758 494 170

MEEST UK

UKay Shopping, E10 7QZ, Unit 2 Cromwell Ind Estate

+44 203 441 78 57

+44 0791 506 74 75 (WhatsApp)

+44 791 506 74 75 (Viber)

MEEST ITALY

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY

Meest Milano, забір з дому

+393 889 826 138

+393 270 259 707

+393 889 826 138

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY

Meest Rome, Rome, Italy, via Ostiense, 37, Rome, 00154

+393 887 278 282

+390 686 926 328

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY

Meest Napoli, via Giuseppe Ricciardi, 5, Napoli, 80142

+393 270 038 080

+3 908 119 553 873

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY

Meest Avellino, via Serafino Soldi, 34, Avellino, 83100

+393 890 011 115

+390 825 792 439

Eldorado S.A.S. – ITALY

Meest Salerno, via Clemente Mauro, 15, Salerno, 84123

+390 899 254 604

MEEST GREECE

ESPERIA TRAVEL, Viktoros Ougko str., 48-50 Athens, 10438

+306 948 237 807

+302 105 229 731

SENGERIDIS – GREECE

SENGERIDIS TOURS, Pireos, 1 Athens, 10552

+302 105 239 788

+306 945 031 582

MEEST POLSKA

ul. Metalowców 51, 39-200, Dębica

8.00 – 22.00

Natalia Deneka, tel.: +48 532 843 486