In an attempt to tighten the grip over the occupied regions, Moscow is bringing military and social control measures.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Thursday that Russia has already announced a ‘mobilization’ in occupied Kherson region.

The aggressors who seized the southern Ukrainian city in the first days of the invasion have also been busy preparing a sham ‘referendum’. The illegitimate opinion vote on the status of Kherson region is planned for May 1.

It is also reported Moscow is also tightening restrictions on movement for the population to cut off connections between the regional communities ahead of a population census event it wants to stage in the region on May 2-10.