The Ukraine’s Joint Forces Сommander says that the situation in Dobnas ‘is driven by instability controlled by Russia’.

In his speech at Forum ‘Ukraine 30. Security of the state’, Joint Forces Commander Gen. Serhiy Nayev informed on the current situation in Russia-occupied Donbas following the recent deescalation moves.

‘In the presently occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian Federation still keeps the grouping of the 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) Army Corps: The 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps that are subordinated to the 8th general army,’ said Gen. Nayev.

He also cited intelligence on the Russia’s military presence in Donbas.

‘As of today, the 1st and 2nd Army Corps of the occupational enemy forces include 14 combat brigades, regiments and supply units totaling about 28,000 servicemen,’ stressed the top military official.

The military activities’ monitoring in the region reported the Russia-led units combat readiness trainings and steady supplies of fuel and ammunitions (33 tn. and 700 tn. respectively).

Gen. Nayev also cited numerous ceasefire violations.

‘This year, about 900 unfounded provocative attacks on the Joint Forces positions have been recorded, with 200 incidents of those (it makes 22% of the total number) involved the heavy weapons’ use that is banned by the Minsk Agreements,’ stated Nayev.

Ukraine is also concerned with the intensive use of Russian special forces snipers and drones attacks targeting the Ukrainian army positions – in 10 out of 51 frontline drone incidents, the latter ‘were carrying explosives’, said Nayev.