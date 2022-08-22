Mobilization of 430 miners has put a halt to the operations of a mine in Dovzhansk, says Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai, as Russian-led officials are now drafting practically all able-bodied men in the occupied region.

Meanwhile, 30 schoolchildren in Novoderkul were made to take an oath at the special ceremony of a youth ‘military patriotic’ organization ‘Moloda gvardiya’

Gaidai called out the children’s parents over them letting their kids be part of the ‘absurdity that breeds death’.

He also voiced the concern over the reports of the practice when minors were taken away for 3 days’ identity checks. When their father or brother would arrive to pick them up, they would hear some of their family had to be drafted and go to the front.