During the night, Russian troops again attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Kyiv area, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed more than 40 Russian drones and missiles.

As stated by the Kyiv authorities, this has been the 15th massive attack on the capital in May.

‘Terrorists are trying with all their might to destroy key targets and at the same time exhaust the resources of our air defense’, the statement says. At the same time, with these attacks, Russians want to sow panic and fear among the civilian population.