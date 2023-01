Overnight, Russian troops attacked the territory of Dnipro region with missiles and drones.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the enemy tried to target an energy facility.

The air defense intercepted and destroyed one missile and three Iran-made kamikaze drones.

The remnants of one of the drones caused fire in the industrial enterprise.

The governor also reported artillery strikes that targeted Nikopol and Marganets. No casualties have been reported.