On Tuesday morning, Russian troops hit with a missile strike a village in Zaporizhzhia region.

The attack targeted residential areas and damaged private house, local governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram.

According to him, Russian military used S-300 missiles.

Ukraine’s army representatives also reported ongoing Russian attacks and artillery strikes in the frontline territory of the region.

It is noted that the enemy targets residential areas and civilian infrastructure every day.