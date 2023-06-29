The Emergency Service of Ukraine has finished the search and rescue operation at the site of Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk.

According to the final report, 12 people, including 3 children, were killed and 60 wounded. The rescuers managed to save 11 people from under the rubble.

The attack was launched by Russians on Tuesday evening. One of the missiles targeted a restaurant in the center of Kramatorsk.

Among the killed people, there are 3 girls born in 2008 and 2011. A baby born in 2022 was wounded during the strike.