The search and rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian overnight missile attack ended. 11 people are reported killed and 28 wounded.

As reported by city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul and region governor Serhii Lysak, the rescuers found the body of one more person under the rubble and the total number of people killed by the Russian missile is 11.

28 people are wounded and 12 of them are in city hospitals in severe condition.

In the past night, Russian troops launched another missile and drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

Several enemy missiles hit the city of Kryvyi Rih causing civilian casualties. One of them targeted a 5-story apartment building.