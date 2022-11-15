The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party petro Poroshenko commented on the new Russian strikes. Which targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In an interview to Deutsche Welle, Poroshenko said that new missile attacks showed Putin’s attitude to ending the war, peace proposals and G20 summit.

The former president stressed that the world must be even more determined to stop the Russian dictator.

‘I think this is a vivid example, the summary of the G19 summit, the key conclusion of how Russia understands the results of the summit – attacking critical energy infrastructure facilities. Immediately after that, there was no electricity in Kyiv. We are now using the power generator to be able to talk to your viewers’, Poroshenko stated.