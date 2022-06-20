Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram that the number of victims of the Russian missile strike increased to three people.

The strike took place on June 18 evening and targeted the oil depot in the area of Novomoskovsk.

The strike caused a massive fire, which has not been put out yet. The firefighters have been working on the site for 42 hours already.

Today, the rescue team found one more dead body, which is the third victim of the strike. Eleven people were wounded and are still staying in the hospital.

The authorities state there is no military equipment in the area and call this strike a war crime, which is being now investigated by the prosecutors.