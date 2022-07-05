On July 5 early morning, Russian invaders hit the territory of Dnipropetrovska region with a missile strike.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports that the Ukrainian air defense forces managed to intercept 6 of 7 launched missiles.

The fragments of the intercepted rocket hit the territory of Dnipro city causing fire, which has already been extinguished.

The seventh missile targeted the residential areas of the town of Pokrov, damaging several private houses.

According to the preliminary information, there have been no casualties.

Russian invaders continue artillery shelling in the areas near Kryvyi Rih, which caused the electricity disruption in Velyka Kostromka.