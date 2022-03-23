Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko has informed that early Wednesday morning Russian rockets hit one of the settlements in the region.

The governor did not name the name of the settlement, but said there had not been casualties or wounded.

He stressed that the missile strikes in the region prove Russian troops cannot defeat the Ukrainian army and seek to sow panic and fear among local civilian population.

Marchenko also warned against possible fake news and called on region residents to trust only the official sources of information.