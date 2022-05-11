On Wednesday morning, Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhya with a missile strike.

Region administration informs that the Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept the rocket, but it exploded over an infrastructure object, causing considerable damage.

No casualties have been reported.

‘This morning the enemy targeted Zaporizhzhya. Our air defense The rocket exploded over an infrastructure facility in a village near the regional center. The facility was severely damaged. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties’, the statement says.