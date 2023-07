Mobile bomb shelters are being installed in Kherson region with the support of the Ukrainian Red Cross committee.

As reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, 10 mobile bomb shelters are being installed in Kherson and Beryslav.

Reinforced concrete structures will protect civilians from sudden Russian rocket attacks and artillery shelling.

Each shelter may house up to 15 people in case of a Russian artillery or rocket strike.