As the 3 months’ term of ‘general mobilization’ called on February following Russia’s invasion is drawing to its end, Ukraine may need to have it extended, said Roman Horbach of Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in a briefing on Monday, adding the prolongation will be ‘depend on the situation’.

‘If needed, we will keep to bolster the ranks of our military units with soldiers, while our state leadership will make a decision on extension of the mobilization terms.’

According to Horbach, conscription offices have reported 100% figure in both of the numbers of the drafted men in the second month of mobilization as the officials are slowing down the process.

The competences and morale of the newly mobilized manpower are ‘high’ as newcomers are motivated while draft-doding cases remain low and they don’t ‘impact the general situation’.