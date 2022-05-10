Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on ‘Suspilne’ TV that besides Ukrainian soldiers there are still civilians in the Azovstal plant territory.

He claims more than one hundred Mariupol residents are hiding in the shelters and need evacuation.

The governor also stated that now there are about 100,000 city residents still staying in the occupied Mariupol.

Kyrylenko added that evacuation is a rather complicated procedure as Ukrainian citizens have to go through Russian ‘filtration’ camps.

He also stressed that Azovstal is constantly under artillery fire and airstrikes of Russian invaders.