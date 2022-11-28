Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged Russia’s war against Ukraine, more than 150 Kyiv residents, including 4 children, have been killed by Russian missile strikes.

During his speech, Vitalii Klitschko noted that Ukrainians defend their European choice, European values, peace and stability on the entire continent, the press service informs.

For more than 9 months, Ukraine has been fighting against the enemy despite the terror that Russia has unleashed against the peaceful residents.

In Kyiv alone, 678 objects have been damaged or completely ruined. Among them, there are more than 350 residential buildings, 77 educational institutions, 80 objects of utility services, 25 objects of transport infrastructure, and 26 of health care.