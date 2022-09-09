In Zaporizhzhia region the Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in 23 settlements, – says the regional military administration.

According to the National Police Office, in Zaporizhzhia region the occupiers’ military strikes hit Temyrivka, Shcherbaky, Zarichne, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovlivka, Rivnopillia, Guliaypole, Chervone, Olhivske, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Zagirne, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove.

Besides, 28 civilian infrastructure buildings and facilities are reported to have been damaged. The evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories was underway, with 1137 local residents, 235 of whom – children, evacuated yesterday.

Overall, the situation in Zaporizhzhia area hasn’t changed much for the past few days. The Russians are focusing their efforts on holding the occupied land. During the day the enemy kept shelling the Ukrainian positions with artillery systems and tanks along the whole length of the contact line.