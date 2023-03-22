During the night, Russia hit the territory of Ukraine with a massive drone attack.

Several drones targeted an educational facility and two dormitories in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region.

Kyiv police head Andrii Nebytov said on Telegram that more than 20 people are at hospital after the attack.

With the ongoing rescue operation, the emergency service evacuated 200 civilians from the area. 5 people are reported missing.

The police head added that one of the killed civilians is an ambulance driver who came to rescue the wounded.