Kharkiv region emergency service reports that Russian invasion has caused more than 500 civilian casualties since the beginning of the aggression.

Rescuers say that they are continuously eliminating the consequences of air bombardments and artillery shelling of the city.

Last night, emergency teams were working on 32 sites to eliminate fires and dismantle the debris of residential buildings after Russian shelling. Rescuers from Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, as well as volunteers and communal workers are also involved.