More than 55% of Ukrainians consider the government of the current President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky amateurish.

According to the poll conducted between May 28 and June 3, 2021 by the Centre of Social and Marketing Research (SOCIS), the respondents characterized Volodymyr Zelensky’s government as following:

55.3% of the respondents called it ‘amateurish’

15% of the respondents consider it ‘populist’

12.9% of the respondents said it is ‘competent’

16,9% of the respondents found it difficult to answer.

Moreover, 66.5% of the respondents said the President has not acted on his campaign promises concerning ‘the end of poverty’; 25.3% believe that the latter promise has been ‘partially fulfilled’; 1.2% are sure the promise has been completely fulfilled.

50.1% of respondents claimed that the most of Zelensky’s 2019 campaign promises have not been kept.

33.2% of respondents said ‘only some promises have been fulfilled’.

9.6% are sure that ‘the most of the promises have been kept or are being fulfilled’.

29.5% of the respondents believe that the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for the social and economic situation in Ukraine; 29.2% of the respondents consider the President responsible for it.

According to 21.3% of the respondents, the Verkhovna Rada is responsible for the social and economic situation.

The telephone poll САТІ (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing) was conducted between May 28 and June 3, 2021. Respondents aged 18 and up across the country (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the occupied territories) have been polled.