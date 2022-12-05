On December 5, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

In total, more than 70 missiles were fired by Russia, Ukraine’s Air Command reports.

The missiles were launched from bomber jets within Russian territory and warships and jets in the Black Sea.

The Air Command states that the Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy more than 60 enemy rockets.

However, several missiles targeted energy objects in different regions of Ukraine.