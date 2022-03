Russian invaders attacked Okhtyrka in Sumy region with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Sumy region governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi states the strike targeted the military base also causing civilian casualties in the nearby residential areas.

Regarding other cities of Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi noted Russian looting in Trostianets, Konotop and Lebedyn are still under siege.

The regional administration is busy solving logistics issues to provide all needed services for the population.