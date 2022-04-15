Kyiv region police chief Andriy Nebytov states that as of today, the law enforcement have found the bodies of more than 900 civilians killed by Russian occupiers in Kyiv region.

He says the police officers are working in all 180 settlements of Kyiv region, which were under Russian occupation. Killed civilians are found both in the streets and in mass graves, and most of them, as Nebytov stressed, died from gunshot wounds.

‘We see that during the occupation, the Russian army established a certain regime, tried to find people who may influence the community and to force them to work for Russia’, the police head said.

He informed that the police have found another mass grave in Shevchenkove village and have already identified five victims.