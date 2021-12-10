December 6-8 poll results show 54% of Ukrainians back the idea Minsk agreements on Donbas conflict should be rewritten.

The latest poll by ‘Rating’ sociology group has shown more than a half of Ukrainian citizens would like to see the Minsk agreements revamped with one in five respondents ( 21% ) arguing Kyiv should quit the negotiation process and make decisions on its own with no involvment of international mediators.

The Minsk agreements are fully supported by only 12% of respondents.

The most startling finding in the poll is that two in three Ukrainians said they have a vague idea about the content of the Minsk agreements with a quarter admiting they know nothing about it at all.

Only 11% of respondents claimed they are well acquainted with the peace deal conditions.

The poll was conducted in all government-controlled regions using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews method and involved 2,500 respondents.

