Targeting a fly ash storage site at Zaporizhzhya thermal power plant with shells Russian troops want to kick up clouds of dangerous radioactive dust and later put a blame for it on the Ukrainian side, said Ukraine’s Head Directorate of Intelligence.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the directorate said Moscow needs such provocations to sway public opinion worldwide.

According to intelligence, the waste storage site at a thermal plant contains by-products having high concentration of radioactive materials that are 2.5 times higher than natural background radiation levels.

Mortar fire hitting fly ash sites makes clouds of dust rise, spreading them through nearby communities of Enerhodar. The radiation monitoring showed radiation level has risen while the Russian side eagerly points a finger at the Ukrainian military.